On 09/30/2013, officers arrested all three juveniles, two 15 year olds and one 13 year old. Two of the boys were booked into juvenile hall and the third was cited and released to his parents. »
Featured Photo
Fierce Attitude: All The Latest Liscom Slough Spew-Infestation
"I feel like there has to be a way that we can do better as a community and a county to protect what I know we all value as a resource," Halstead said. "This is not acceptable." »
Two HSU Students Stabbed At Off-Campus Party
APD Press ReleaseTWO PERSONS STABBED AT A PARTY ON STROMBERG AVENUE On Sunday, Sept. 29 at about 2 a.m., the Arcata Police Department responded to a residence at the 1500 block of Stromberg Avenue for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred there. Upon their arrival, officers learned that two male victims... »
HSU President Rollin Richmond To Retire
In coming weeks, the Chancellor and Board of Trustees will share information about the process for selecting a new president. »
The Bills Pay Off
Lauraine Leblanc Eye Arts Scrutinizer For those of you who only read the first sentence of any review, I say, go see The Bills. Thanks for reading. For the rest of you: In 1991, I saw the Pogues play live. In fact, I saw the Violent Femmes open for the Pogues that night. That... »
Say Goodbye To The Arcata Eye
Nosh, enjoy beverages, pore over (and take!) old Arcata Eyes, buy ads and subscriptions to the Mad River Union and enjoy quality nostalgia with staff and fellow readers. »
Online Scammers Posting Bogus Home Listings
“Having read the text I suspect this is a scam aimed at possible renters – maybe an identity theft issue, maybe an attempt to get a deposit and disappear, likely both." »
Plaza Merchants, Parks Committee Forge Staunch Anti-Fence Advisory
“We were all played, ‘Oh you’re the only asshole that wants to be outside the fence.’ I acquiesced.” »
NHUHSD Board Demands Resignation, Johnson Offers Accusations
“What I hear people saying is that we either need to hear a sincere apology from Dan, or he needs to resign.” Her statement was greeted with applause. »
Rental Vixens POPped
As a result of their investigation, POP detectives, supplemented by patrol officers, conducted a prostitution sting last night (09.18.13) at a local motel. »
Pets Of The Week: Gel With Jasper And Angelica, As Well As Precious Silver
Animal Arcata Helen Tozer and Mara Segal Jasper is a young Lab mix dog. At eight months old, he is an enthusiastic teenager! He loves to get out for a walk or to chase a ball and splash in the pool. Jasper has a lot of energy but is able to get focused when... »
Notice To Eye Readers
Join the staff of the Arcata Eye, McKinleyville Press and Mad River Union newspapers in the Plaza View Room in Jacoby's Storehouse this Friday night, Sept. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. »
Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested (Updated With Name Correction And Sensational Revelation)
Note: APD has issued an update, correcting the spelling of the suspect’s name as Keith Kiyoshi Kakugawa. Also, the Lost Coast Outpost is reporting that Kakugawa is a childhood friend of President Barack Obama. – Ed. City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE SEXUAL ASSAULT On Friday, Sept. 13 at about 9 a.m., officers from... »
California Avenue Grow A One-House Environmental Calamity
19 1,000 watt grow lights, and was utilizing nearly 20 times the electricity of a typical Arcata family home; a large amount of contaminated soil from the growing operation had been dumped into a ravine that is part of the Jolly Giant Creek watershed. »
Victim Chases Down Theft Suspect
Officers arrived on scene and determined that a victim of a theft from his vehicle had chased down the suspect who was still carrying his property. »
Seven Course Fundraiser Dinner To Support Healthy Food In Schools
Coordinated by Lauren Vucci and Josh Wiley of Abruzzi, the dinner features seven of the region’s master chefs who have collectively designed a seven-course menu that highlights the best of local ingredients. »
Pets of the Week: Humans! You Must Meet Yuma And Anna (And Cuddle A Lapful Of Kittens)
Animal Arcata Helen Tozer and Mara Segal Yuma is a tri-color male German shepherd mix. His age is estimated at around eight, though he could be younger. Yuma is a very gentle dog, pleasant to be around. He is good on walks and doesn’t pull on the leash at all. He is another member... »
NHUHSD Board To Johnson: Resign
Voting in favor of asking for Johnson’s resignation were Pigg, Silvernale and Toste. Collen dissented and Johnson abstained without comment. »
Gigantic Cannabis Complex Raided, 16 Suspects Arrested, Extensive Environmental Damage Found
On 09-09-2013, approximately 9 a.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office assisted by CalFire, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Humboldt County Drug Task Force H.C.D.T.F) served a Humboldt County Superior Court Search Warrant on a 160 acre parcel of property off State Route Highway 36 near mile marker 31.54, Bridgeville. »
250 Pound Pot Shipment Intercepted, Motel Lodger Arrested
Nineteen large garbage bags containing over 250 pounds of marijuana in different states of processing, was located in the bed of the pickup truck. »
Crossbow Murder Suspects Captured
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a call from citizens who reported a possible sighting of the suspects in the area of the “Friends of the Dunes.” »
Suspected Crossbow Killers Sought
Deputies then located a second victim, found deceased, approximately 200 yards west and into the wooded area from where the first victim was located. This 44 year old male suffered a single arrow to the face (names of the victims being withheld at this point). »
Arcata Man Held After Fatal SR-36 Collision
The right front passenger of the Mustang (female, 28, of Arcata, – name withheld pending notification of next of kin) sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. »
Shots Fired, Hatchet Mentioned In Sunny Brae
The location now being processed is just down the street from where accused double murderer Bodhi Tree was apprehended on May 18. »