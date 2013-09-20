Rental Vixens POPped

EPD Press Release

The Eureka Police Department has been receiving complaints from citizens regarding the internet possibly being used to promote prostitution, which encompasses human trafficking and indulging juveniles.

In response to the complaints, the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP) opened an investigation into this matter.

As a result of their investigation, POP detectives, supplemented by patrol officers, conducted a prostitution sting last night (09.18.13) at a local motel. During the operation, several women were contacted by phone based on information they had posted on the Internet.

Two of the women: Neesha Watts-Brown (23) and Angelicia Matheney (27) said they were operating out of a motel in Arcata, but agreed to respond to the detective’s location. When Watts-Brown and Matheney arrived to conduct business, they were taken into custody.

Both Watts-Brown and Matheney were transported and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for Solicitation of Prostitution. Watts-Brown was additionally booked for several outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information concerning suspected drug activity, or other nuisances occurring in the City of Eureka is encouraged to call the Problem Oriented Policing Unit at (707) 441-4373

