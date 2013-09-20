Say Goodbye To The Arcata Eye

Friday, September 20, 2013
Illustration by Dave Held.

Illustration by Dave Held.

PLAZA VIEW ROOM – Say goodbye to the Arcata Eye tonight, Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Plaza View Room in Jacoby’s Storehouse during Eye Bye Bye Night.

Join the staff of the Arcata Eye, McKinleyville Press and Mad River Union newspapers in heralding the birth of the new paper.

Nosh, enjoy beverages, pore over (and take!) old Arcata Eyes, buy ads and subscriptions to the Mad River Union and enjoy quality nostalgia with staff and fellow readers.

ATTENDANCE MANDATORY.

(707) 826-7000

Tags:

This entry was posted on Friday, September 20th, 2013 at 3:25 pm and is filed under Community, History, Media, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.