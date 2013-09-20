PLAZA VIEW ROOM – Say goodbye to the Arcata Eye tonight, Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Plaza View Room in Jacoby’s Storehouse during Eye Bye Bye Night.

Join the staff of the Arcata Eye, McKinleyville Press and Mad River Union newspapers in heralding the birth of the new paper.

Nosh, enjoy beverages, pore over (and take!) old Arcata Eyes, buy ads and subscriptions to the Mad River Union and enjoy quality nostalgia with staff and fellow readers.

ATTENDANCE MANDATORY.

(707) 826-7000

