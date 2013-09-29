Two HSU Students Stabbed At Off-Campus Party

APD Press Release

On Sunday, Sept. 29 at about 2 a.m., the Arcata Police Department responded to a residence at the 1500 block of Stromberg Avenue for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred there. Upon their arrival, officers learned that two male victims had been stabbed. The victims, both Humboldt State University students, were transported by friends to Mad River Community Hospital for emergency treatment.

Once at the hospital, officers learned that one of the victims sustained one stab wound. The other victim sustained multiple stab wounds. Both victims required surgery and are currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male adult in his early 20’s, wearing a white long sleeve thermal shirt, a black baseball cap and a long silver chain around his neck. The suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle (unknown make or model) prior to the arrival of police.

The Arcata Police Department requests that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident contact Detective Chris Ortega. The investigation is on-going and assistance is being provided by the Humboldt State University Police Department.

HSU Press Release

Two Humboldt State University students were stabbed early Sunday morning at an off-campus party.

The students were taken to Mad River Community Hospital for treatment, and both are now listed in stable condition. Their names are not being released at this time.

Campus staff, including those in the Residence Halls, are reaching out to students who may be personally affected. Counseling and other support will be offered.

Arcata Police are taking the lead in the investigation and University Police are providing assistance. The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male adult in his early 20’s wearing a white long sleeve thermal shirt, a black baseball cap and a long silver chain around his neck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Arcata Police Department at 822-2428. Alternately, University Police may be contacted at 826-5555.

